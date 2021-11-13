WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sun and clouds with warm and muggy conditions. Daytime highs will be in the low-to-middle 80's. A cool front will sweep through later Saturday. Could kick up a spotty shower, but most are dry. Behind the front, the humidity will drop as we head into Sunday and Monday. Plus temperatures will fall a few degrees as well.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the upper 50s - low 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly sunny with low humidity.

Early next week, the cooler and drier air sticks around. Monday morning will be the chilliest with lows down to the mid-upper 50s. Highs in the mid-upper 70s early next week with breezy winds.

By the middle of next week, moisture increases ahead of our next front and rain chances go up. Highs in the low 80s.

