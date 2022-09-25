Sun and clouds, scattered storms around

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A moist easterly flow will get us some scattered showers & t'storms at times today and tomorrow.

Then, tropical impacts from Ian could increase the wind and storm chances here by Tuesday and Wednesday depending on the exact track which is still to be determined.

Right now it appears the worst of Ian will track well to our north and west around midweek as a major hurricane somewhere in the eastern Gulf of Mexico but there still quite a bit of uncertainty on exactly where it'll be and how far away from us it'll be so stay tuned and stay prepared!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms around. Highs: Near 90

TONIGHT: isolated late-night showers, Lows: Mid 70s

TOMORROW: Hot sun, then scattered showers & storms likely. Highs: Upper 80s

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Possible impacts from Ian, scattered strong storms and gusty winds possible.

