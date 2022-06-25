Summertime thunderstorms, heat index values in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and mainly dry to start the day. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Showers and storms developing along the seabreeze, then moving west throughout the day. Some storms could spill over into the coastal communities this evening.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, but feeling like the triples with the humidity. Showers and storms bubbling up for the afternoon, then once again moving west by late-afternoon.

Early next week, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and storms, but a little drier than the weekend.

Midweek, another front tries to move in, but stalls initiating another round of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.