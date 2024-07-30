Summer storms making it for a wet Tuesday, then rain chances fall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another steamy and stormy day is shaping up for Tuesday. Starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

The rain is expected to develop by early afternoon as the seabreeze settles over eastern cities. Then the coverage of storms becomes more scattered as they track westward throughout the afternoon along the seabreeze.

Storms should end by this evening as the activity shifts to the west of Lake Okeechobee.

A few things to keep in mind are that the storms are capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Afternoon temperatures will range between upper 80s and low 90s. Light southeast wind for Tuesday.

Lower rain chances return for mid-week thanks to Saharan Dust sweeping through the Sunshine State. This will make temperatures even hotter and could rise to the low and mid-90s by Thursday.

A tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean has a medium chance for development and could become a depression late-week as it moves westward. This could potentially bring heavier and more widespread rainfall to parts of Florida later in the weekend.