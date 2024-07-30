Watch Now
Tropical depression may form late week, Florida should monitor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean. On Tuesday, it is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

It is an area of disturbed weather that has a medium chance to organize as it moves into a more conducive environment and over warm sea surface temperatures.

The wave could develop into a tropical depression by late-week near the areas of the Bahamas or Greater Antilles.

The Global Forecasting System computer model, also known as the GFS, is indicating the wave may not organize beyond a depression. Regardless of development or not, this disturbance could bring heavier and more widespread rainfall to parts of Florida later in the weekend.

