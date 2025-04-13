Stunning Sunday: Perfect Temps, Low Humidity & Sunshine Ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We couldn't have asked for a better weekend.

A cool and comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to some 60s.

It will shape up to be a stunning Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. Winds won't be a breezy as yesterday so it is overall very lovely and mild.

Monday will feature low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The sunshine continues!

Tuesday will be a smidge warmer. Winds will start to move in from the east-southeast, which will contribute to warmer air and a touch more humidity. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s under sunshine.

A Wednesday cold front will reinforce the low humidity and temperatures remain seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It will be a picture perfect end to the work week with sunshine, low humidity and seasonal temperatures.

Winds will start to pick up on Friday and into Saturday. An onshore breeze near 15-20 mph will cause some hazardous conditions with a rip current risk on Saturday.