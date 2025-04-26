Watch Now
Stunning stretch of sunshine ahead — but watch for beach hazards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a stunning day. Highs in the lower to middle 80s with an easterly breeze near 10-15 mph.

The breeze will offset the slight mugginess.

Be careful at the beach as we have a high rip current risk along our coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be a similar setup with dry conditions and beautiful sunshine.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with an onshore breeze. The rip current risk will continue through Sunday too.

On Monday, an isolated shower is possible under mainly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezier with an onshore wind near 15 mph.

Tuesday will feature more isolated showers across the area due to a cold front. A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the middle 80s.

It will be windy Tuesday into Wednesday with wind speeds near 20 mph.

It will feel more refreshing on Wednesday as the humidity will drop slightly due to Tuesday's cold front.

Thursday and Friday will be lovely with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

