Strong Tropical Breezes Continue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With high pressure anchored over the western Atlantic Ocean look for another windy day with rough surf and rip currents for the beach goers and a Small Craft Advisory for the boaters through the day.

The atmosphere has moistened just enough to allow for a brief spotty shower or two on the breeze but otherwise dry weather expected today.

It'll be an even warmer and more humid week ahead as the winds turn southeasterly then southerly allowing for higher humidity and a chance for some scattered showers & storms each day.

Widespread rain appears unlikely however until a cold front approaches by the end of the week or the weekend with better rain/storm chances then.

Welcome to summer in early March!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy, windy & warm. Slight chance of showers. Highs: Lower 80s WINDS: ESE 15-25 (gusts over 30 mph)

TONIGHT: Breezy and balmy, partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers possible. Lows: Lower 70s WINDS: SE 10-15

TOMORROW: Breezy and warm, partly sunny skies, a few scattered showers around. Highs: Low to mid 80s. WINDS: SE 15-20

