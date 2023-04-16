Strong to severe storms possible later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for some stormy weather later today and tonight as a slow-moving cold front moves this way.

Ahead of it, warm, humid, unstable air will allow for strong to severe t'storms to fire up this evening into tonight with hail, high winds, and heavy rain possible with any of the stronger storms.

The front won't move through until tomorrow afternoon so more showers and storms are expected tomorrow with mild and much drier air moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast looks good for the boaters and beachgoers through early afternoon but watch out for rapidly developing storms as we head toward evening.

With many areas still over 6" of rain below normal for the year so far, the rainy forecast is welcome news but beware of some locally strong storms with some of those welcome showers.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has us in a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather today.

TODAY: Hot and humid, showers & storms later in the day. Some could be strong. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SSE 10

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms. Lows: Upper 60s Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW: Few showers early, afternoon storms likely. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NW 10

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Sunny, beautiful weather. Highs: Lower 80s Lows: Lows: Mid 60s

