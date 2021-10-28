Strong thunderstorms ahead of approaching cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Potent cold front approaching the area. Ahead of it very moist and unstable air will set the stage for some strong thunderstorms later this afternoon, this evening, and overnight. Some could be severe. The main area for severe weather will be to our north and west, but we can't rule out a few severe cells, or a strong squall line moving through here.

Timing is still a little up in the air, with a few strong cells possible this afternoon, becoming more abundant this evening with a focus probably this evening and overnight. Main impacts are damaging winds, hail, quick flooding, and an isolated tornado will be possible.

It will be hot and humid, near record highs in the upper 80s. (record 91)

Tomorrow morning, a lingering shower, then clearing and very windy. highs still warm, mid 80s but less humid.

Cooler air arrives for the weekend. With temps dropping to near 80 for highs, and near 60 for lows both mornings.

A secondary front will push south Saturday which may increase clouds, especially Saturday morning.

Slow warm up next week staying on the dry side.

