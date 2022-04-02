Strong storms likely later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A front separating cooler, drier air in North Florida from moist tropical air here in South Florida will be the focus for strong to possibly severe t'storms today, especially this afternoon and evening.

The greatest impacts will be in the form of lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

There's even a slight chance we'll see hail and an isolated tornado.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has us in a slight chance of severe weather today (level 2 out of 5).

The best chance of those storms will be between 3PM-9PM with storms diminishing to just plain rain and showers after sunset and into most of the night.

This front is expected to lie just to our south tomorrow taking most of the instability with it so outside of scattered showers & t'storms tomorrow it looks as though it'll be the better of the two weekend days.

Lingering moisture will trigger a few scattered showers/t'storms through the middle of next week before those storms chances ramp up again by the end of the week as a late-season cold front moves in by Friday or Saturday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: T'storms likely, possibly strong or severe especially this afternoon/evening. HIGH: Mid 80s. Winds: SSE 5-10

TONIGHT: T'storms diminishing to showers, ending by midnight. LOW: Near 70. Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW: Somewhat drier, mostly sunny, a few scattered showers/storms. HIGH: Lower 80s. Winds: NW 5-10

