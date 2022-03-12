Strong cold front on the way

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A major winter storm moving up the eastern seaboard will swing a cold front through South Florida today bringing a temporary end to our summerlike conditions lately.

Highs will get into the 80s before the front moves through with showers & t'storms this afternoon.

The best chance of t'storms will occur between 12PM-2PM for the Treasure Coast and between 1PM-3PM for the Palm Beaches.

Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds, and small hail. The system is a fast-mover so flooding is not likely and the storms won't last too long.

However, a Wind Advisory is in effect today through 7PM for winds that will gust over 35 mph at times.

Then the attention switches over to colder air for tonight as some of us will see temperatures drop nearly 40 degrees from our daytime highs.

In fact a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Okeechobee County tonight with the "feels like" down into the mid 30s by morning.

Sunday looks sunny, breezy, and cool.

The colder air will be short lived as winds turn easterly by early next week bring in some much milder air off the ocean.

Our next chance of rain/storms looks to be around Tuesday and Wednesday, another system worth keeping an eye on.

TODAY: Showers/storms likely especially this afternoon. Some could be strong or severe. Highs Mid 80s Winds: SSW 15-30 mph +

TONIGHT: Showers ending early, clearing, windy, and much colder. Lows 50-55 (Palm Beaches), 40-45 Treasure Coast Winds: NNW 15-25+

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, much cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: NNE 15-20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild. A few scattered showers possible. Lows: Near 60 Highs: Mid 70s Winds: ENE 10-20

