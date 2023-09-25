Stormy work week, very warm and humid

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very warm and humid this week with an active weather pattern.

Plenty of tropical moisture is keeping our rain chances high this week. Some of this moisture is due to a disturbance that is located in the southeastern Gulf waters.

The disturbance will move west, away from the Peninsula, but there will still remain a stream of moisture over the Sunshine State, along with a southwesterly flow.

Expect showers and storms at night or early morning some days this week, but every afternoon and evening will have a good chance for scattered storms throughout the week.

High temperatures will top upper 80s or low 90s with high humidity, then expect it to feel hot and steamy.

There are two disturbances, along with Tropical Storm Philippe to track, but none are a threat to Florida.

One disturbance in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance to development the next few days as it continues to track westward toward Mexico.

Then there is a disturbance located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that is moving west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. This one could become a tropical depression by mid-week since it has a higher chance for development.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe will remain a tropical storm, as it is not expected to strengthen. It will stay over the open waters of the tropical central Atlantic as it curves from the Caribbean.