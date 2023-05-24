Stormy Wednesday afternoon, severe weather possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible again today.

The main impacts are flooding downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning, but funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible.

It will stay stormy through the end of week due to a low pressure system slowly moving from across the Sunshine State.

Less stormy conditions will return during the weekend, but late afternoon storms cannot be ruled out. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.