Stormy weather stays in our weekend forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While Tropical Storm Arlene in the eastern Gulf of Mexico poses no direct threat to us, it's still a stormy pattern for us through the weekend.

We're under a general area of low pressure to begin with and moisture sweeping in from Arlene is adding even more juice to the atmosphere.

The best chance of showers & storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours today and tomorrow, some of the storms could be strong with possible hail, high winds, and flooding.

Palm Beach County remains under a Flood Watch through midnight tonight.

Minor coastal flooding is also a concern the next couple of days due to the combination of high tides and a full moon.

TODAY: Showers & storms likely, especially later. Some could be strong. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: ENE 10

TONIGHT: Showers & storms fading away before midnight. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: E 5

TOMORROW: Mainly afternoon storms, pushing inland. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NE 10

