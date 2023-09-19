Stormy Tuesday, localized minor flooding possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our stormy weather pattern continues this Tuesday.

A stationary front will anchor lots of moisture over our area, which will trigger scattered storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A few storms are likely also during Tuesday night. The main impact with these storms is heavy rain that could cause localized flooding. Also, a strong storm is possible, although the severe threat remains very low.

Afternoon high temperatures will top upper 80s with nighttime lows in the mid and upper 70s.

Expect rain chances to remain high at least through Thursday, then taper off on Friday.

High temperatures in the upper 80s through Friday, then the low 90s this weekend.

The first day of fall is Saturday, and so far, rain chances will be much lower by then.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel will stay over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa this week and is likely to become a tropical depression or maybe Tropical Storm Ophelia.

A non-tropical low will develop off the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. It may acquire subtropical characteristics, but so far, there's a low chance for it to do so.