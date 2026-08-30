Stormy Sunday ahead with heavy downpours possible across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be another hot and humid Sunday across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, but increasing showers and thunderstorms will provide some relief from the heat.

A few showers and storms are possible near the coast during the morning before activity becomes more widespread later in the day. As the sea breeze moves inland, the focus for thunderstorms will gradually shift toward the interior during the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances are around 70% for the Palm Beaches, with scattered storms also expected across the Treasure Coast. A few stronger storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, localized flooding will also be possible in areas that see repeated heavy rain.

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The unsettled pattern continues into the new workweek, with daily opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.