Stormy Pattern Next Few Days With Heat and Severe Weather Risks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is heading into another active stretch of weather, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms expected each afternoon and evening through at least midweek. Storm coverage will ramp up during the heat of the day and continue into the evening hours, especially along and east coast. Some storms could become strong to severe later today, bringing frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential rain, and even a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

The heat and humidity will continue to be a major factor through Monday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, while heat index values surge into the mid-90s and low 100s in some areas. Overnight conditions will stay warm and muggy, with lows mainly in the 70s, offering little relief. The combination of heat and humidity will create moderate to locally major heat risk levels, especially inland.

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A weak front is expected to move through the region late Monday into Tuesday, helping temperatures return closer to seasonal norms for a short time. Even so, plenty of moisture will remain in place, keeping rain and thunderstorm chances elevated Tuesday and Wednesday before a gradual drying trend develops later in the week. Temperatures are expected to slowly warm again by late week, with typical Florida humidity sticking around.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.