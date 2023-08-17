Stormy pattern, heavy rain Thursday may cause flooding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An active weather pattern has settled in over the Sunshine State. This is going to produce heavy storms across the state, including in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Expect storms to develop Thursday afternoon and track west to east through the evening hours.

Storms will bring heavy rain, so be on alert for possible flooding.

When it comes to the temperatures on Thursday afternoon, the low 90s are expected.

At the same time, a plume of Saharan dust is sweeping in by end of the week, so hazy, milky skies will be noticeable when it's not raining. However, the dry air from the dust is just not enough drop our rain chances.

Tropical moisture with an upper-level disturbance will create more widespread storms this weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday could be soggy at times. This will keep forecast highs between the upper 80s and near 90.

Meanwhile, the WPTV First Alert Weather team is keeping watch on three areas for development. Two are located in the Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Both disturbances are forecast to develop into a tropical depression in the next few days.

The third is located off the southern Texas coast in the western Gulf of Mexico, where a low is forecast to form by the start of next week.