2 tropical depressions expected to form in Atlantic Ocean over next several days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pair of tropical depressions could form in the Atlantic Ocean over the coming days, and a third area of disturbed weather is expected to bring stormy conditions to parts of the Gulf of Mexico.

The good news, however, is that none of the systems are forecast to threaten Florida at this point.

"We can put our minds at ease that with these three areas, there's no threat right now to Florida or to land, at least for the ones in the Atlantic," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

WATCH: WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast

Tropical update, morning of Aug. 17, 2023

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The first area of unsettled weather is located about 875 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and has a 40% chance of development over the next two days and a 60% chance over the next seven days.

A second wave right behind it has a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 60% chance over the next seven days.

WPTV Tropical update, Aug. 17, 2023.

The National Hurricane Center said "environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development," and both could strengthen into tropical depressions over the next several days.

"But then into early next week, it runs into some bad conditions to further develop," Correa said.

The NHC added that "environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week."

Meanwhile, the WPTV First Alert Weather team is monitoring a third area in the western Gulf of Mexico which has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

WPTV Tropical update, Aug. 17, 2023.

"This area is expected to form," Correa said. "But it could be a weak tropical wave, maybe a weak disturbance. Maybe a tropical depression. But regardless of the development, it's headed toward areas of southern Texas or parts of Mexico, away from us."