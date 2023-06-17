Stormy Father's Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County from Noon through 7PM today as the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will make it "feel like" around 108 degrees this afternoon.

Stay hydrated and get in the air conditioning as much as possible!

The Storm Prediction center (SPC) has us in a slight chance (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather later today with the main impacts being damaging winds, flooding rain, and possible hail.

This looks to be an active day so keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to seek safety especially after 2PM.

Unfortunately, a series of disturbances will move across the area from west to east through the upcoming week so our stormy pattern will continue.

Fortunately, the heat looks to ease a bit by next week due to clouds and frequent cooling storms.

In the tropics, a wave moving westward through the tropical Atlantic has a 70% chance of development into a depression or storm (Bret) by the middle of next week.

It's way too soon to say if this will ever be a threat to the U.S. but we'll keep an eye on it.

Saharan dust could makes it's first appearance of the season by early next week giving our skies a dusty look.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Heat Advisory (Palm Beach County) Storms likely, possibly severe later today. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: WSW 15

TONIGHT: Showers & storms gradually fading away. Lows: Mid 70s Winds SW 10

TOMORROW (Father's Day): Hot and humid, storms likely. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SW 20

