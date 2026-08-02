Storms Return Today with Heavy Rain Possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keep the umbrella close if you're heading out today. A surge of tropical moisture will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and the Lake Okeechobee region.

The morning will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but storms are expected to develop earlier than we've seen the past few days.

Storm Timing

8 AM-Noon: Mostly dry with a few scattered showers developing.

Noon-3 PM: Storms become more numerous across Palm Beach County and inland communities.

2 PM-6 PM: Highest chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms from the coast through the Treasure Coast and Lake Okeechobee region.

After 7 PM: Storms gradually weaken with quieter weather overnight.

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Monday remains active with another round of scattered to numerous afternoon storms before a more typical summertime pattern returns by the middle of the week, shifting the heaviest storms back toward inland areas.

Meteorologist Skylar Spinler