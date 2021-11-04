WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s, increasing clouds throughout the day, and late-day showers and storms possible ahead of our next cold front.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms expected as the front inches closer. Strong to severe storms possible. Right now, the SPC has only placed parts of Palm Beach County under the marginal severe risk (that's probably going to be extended to include more areas.)

Saturday, starting off the day with scattered rainfall and clouds, then slow clearing throughout the day as the front moves out. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday-next week, cooler weather moves in. Morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the upper 70-low 80s. Plenty of sunshine with low rain chances and low humidity.

Tropical Storm Wanda is still hanging out but should weaken by the weekend.

