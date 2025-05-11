Storms on the horizon: what to expect after a warm Mother’s Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mother's Day will be a warm one, in the upper 80s, with mostly cloudy skies. It will continue to be breezy with a southeasterly wind near 15-20 mph.

Isolated storms are possible mainly in the later afternoon and evening.

Higher rain chances will exist with areas further inland including Okeechobee County.

Monday and Tuesday will be stormy days. A Marginal, Level 1, threat for the area has been issued due to strong to severe storms on Monday.

A cold front approaching South Florida will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. Rain is much needed across the state! The front will help wash away the high humidity through the rest of the work week.

Behind the showers and storms, it will be very pleasant on Wednesday with the sunshine returning. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot! High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s, near record highs. Friday's high record is 93 from 1916 in West Palm Beach.