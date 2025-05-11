Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms on the horizon: what to expect after a warm Mother’s Day

Event - Mothers day.png
wptv
Event - Mothers day.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mother's Day will be a warm one, in the upper 80s, with mostly cloudy skies. It will continue to be breezy with a southeasterly wind near 15-20 mph.

Isolated storms are possible mainly in the later afternoon and evening.

Higher rain chances will exist with areas further inland including Okeechobee County.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

MON - TUE.png

Monday and Tuesday will be stormy days. A Marginal, Level 1, threat for the area has been issued due to strong to severe storms on Monday.

Severe Weather Threat - 3 Days -cut out.png

A cold front approaching South Florida will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. Rain is much needed across the state! The front will help wash away the high humidity through the rest of the work week.

state drought.png

Behind the showers and storms, it will be very pleasant on Wednesday with the sunshine returning. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot! High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s, near record highs. Friday's high record is 93 from 1916 in West Palm Beach.

AM_5 Day High Trend.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop to pick up

James Wieland