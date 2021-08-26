Storms for morning commute, but expected to clear throughout late-morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s, scattered showers and some storms possible for the morning commute. Some of those storms could produce locally heavy downpours and lightning. Rain is expected to clear throughout the late-morning hours, but clouds lingering. Highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow, scattered showers and storms possible through the early evening hours. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, another round of showers and storms possible as moisture associated with a tropical disturbance moves into the area. Saturday the wetter of the 2 days with highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, Saharan Dust moves back in and helps to dry things out. Rain chances go down and hazy conditions return.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tropics:

