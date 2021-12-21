Storms and possible severe weather this afternoon followed by cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s towards the coast and upper 60s inland. Patchy fog around Lake Okeechobee and cloudy everywhere else. Some showers for the morning commute, then rain chances on the increase through the late morning and early afternoon time frame with the potential for scattered severe storms. The SPC has placed the area under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather today as an area of low pressure moves onshore increasing instability across the area. Highs in the low 80s, then spotty storms expected after 2PM through the early evening.

This low will drag a cold front through the area later today and cooler, drier air returns.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s, breezy and mostly sunny with low humidity.

Thursday morning will be the chilliest morning out of the next 7 days with temperatures dropping the low-mid 50s to start and upper 40s inland. Afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s with abundant sunshine.

Christmas Eve, morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. No weather worries as Santa's coming to town, clear skies with no rain expected.

Christmas, morning temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60 and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Staying mainly dry with a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday-Monday, slowly warming up with highs back to the low 80s by Monday.

