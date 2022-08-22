Storm chances increasing through out the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and a few dotted showers moving in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with some inland showers and storms and mainly dry conditions near the coast. Tonight, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and a stray shower possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. A few coastal showers possible in the morning, followed by inland showers and storms in the afternoon.

Wednesday - Friday, tropical moisture increases and rain chances go up. Scattered showers focused near the coast in the morning with most of the activity pushing inland for the afternoon hours, but can't rule out rain moving in at any point during the day. Highs in the low 90s. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

For the weekend, abundant moisture remains in place keeping rain chances up. Scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the low 90s.