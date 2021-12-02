Still a chilly start, but a little warmer than yesterday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a little warmer than yesterday morning with temperatures starting off in the low-mid 60s and mid-upper 50s along the Treasure Coast. We could see some patchy fog for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow-Friday, morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s, mostly sunny and low rain chances.

Sunday - Wednesday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Some showers possible, but any rainfall we do see won't really add up to a whole lot.