Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Steamy Wednesday with typical summer pop-up storms

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Aug. 2, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Aug. 2, 2023.png
Posted at 5:40 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 05:43:57-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is calling for a steamy summer day with high temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index ranging between 100 to 105 degrees.

Sea breeze storms will develop during the early afternoon, but coverage is limited, so not everyone across the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches will get these storms.

By the evening, storms will impact far inland areas near Lake Okeechobee.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The wind turns out of the ocean by Thursday, and this will help produce passing showers in the morning. Afternoon storms will push west and inland.

More moisture is expected by this weekend, so expect rain chances to increase and for more scattered storms to develop. Meanwhile, afternoon high temperatures will still reach the sizzling low 90s over the next seven days.

Things are calming down in the tropics as a disturbance in the Atlantic, located southeast of Bermuda, continues to show signs of weakening and has a very low chance to develop.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small NE swell possible end of week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019