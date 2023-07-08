Steamy weather continues through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More extreme heat and humidity for us through the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County through 7PM today, the heat index could approach 110 this afternoon.

Stay hydrated, take it easy during the heating of the day, and get in the air conditioning as often as possible.

Watch out for afternoon an evening storms moving in from the west, some will have dangerous lightning and heavy downpours.

Similar weather is expected to round out the weekend tomorrow, then Saharan Dust arrives which is expected to reduce the heat (and the sun) a bit and bring down the storm chances through midweek before ramping back up again later in the week as the dust moves out.

There are no advisories for the boaters or beachgoers and all is quiet in the tropics through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Very hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms. Highs: Mid 90s (Heat Index 105-110) Winds: SW 10

TONIGHT: Clearing, warm. Lows: Near 80 Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW: Hot sun, steamy, PM storms likely. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SSW 10

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Saharan dust, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SSE 10

