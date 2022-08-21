Steamy sunshine to wrap up your weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Little change in our weather pattern today.

An easterly flow will allow for a few coastal showers to move off to the west and turn into t'storms well inland later today.

Outside of a beach breeze offering some relief there, it'll be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index readings near 105.

Watch out for rip currents at the beaches with those easterly winds today.

Stay hydrated and get in the air conditioning as often as possible.

Relatively benign weather continues through Monday night before rain chances increase by Tuesday.

An upper air low moving this way from the Atlantic will link up with a surge of Caribbean moisture increasing the rain/storm chances from Wednesday through Friday (possibly into next weekend).

Widespread heavy rainfall is becoming more likely according to the computer models and flooding could result in some spots later this week, something to keep an eye on.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days, otherwise things are still quiet in the tropics.

TODAY: Hot and humid, early showers, inland storms later. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 10-15

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, Lows: Near 80 Winds: E 5

TOMORROW: Mainly in land showers/storms. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 10