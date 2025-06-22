Steamy Sunday forecast: seasonal highs with a few showers and inland storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It won't be a drought busting day, but we can anticipate seeing a few more showers to a few isolated storms this Sunday.

A few showers will push onshore along the coast this morning. We have a decent southeasterly breeze near 10-20 mph.

Rainfall totals near a trace to 0.25" will be expected. Any little bit will help!

High temperatures will be a touch cooler due to the showers. Highs stay in the upper 80s with a lot of humidity.

We keep a very humid and slightly breezy trend as we head into this upcoming week. High temperatures stay in the upper 80s to near the lower 90s.

On Monday, I would expect a few isolated showers to afternoon inland storms possible. It won't be too busy on the radar.

Tuesday will feature isolated showers. Temperatures do near the lower 90s again. It will be a hot and humid day with a southeasterly breeze near 10-20 mph.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday. Highs near the lower 90s and isolated shower to inland storm chances.

The later end of the week will have higher rain chances due to a low pressure system settling offshore of the Mid-Atlantic.

