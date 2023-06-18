Steamy Father's Day with spotty storms, isolated severe threat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some light rain this morning is tracking from north to south, but it should dry out by late morning.

Otherwise, it is a very warm and muggy start to Father's Day Sunday. Isolated showers are possible during early afternoon with more spotty storms late afternoon or evening.

There is a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms today as a stalled front hangs out over north Florida with a trailing trough of low pressure over the rest of the Peninsula.

Afternoon highs is the low 90s, which is still above average for this time of the year, but the heat index is much lower in the mid 90s.

Saharan Dust will still make its way into the area Monday which will bring hazy sunshine but scattered storms are still in the forecast which should help somewhat to clear the dust temperarly.

The first day of summer begins Wednesday and a high chance of storms will remain through the rest of the week.

In the tropics, the tropical wave located several hundred miles southwesto f Cabo Verde Islands is likely to form into a tropical depression in the next couple of days. If it becomes a tropical storm later in the week then it will be named Brett.



