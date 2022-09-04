Steamy early September Sunday, a few passing showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're in the middle of our Labor Day weekend and coming up on the statistical peak of hurricane season but all things considered we're living a charmed life here in South Florida.

Tropical Storm Earl has winds of 50 mph and will pass just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and possibly be a threat to Bermuda later in the week.

Hurricane Danielle over the north Atlantic with winds of 75 mph is no threat to land.

High pressure off the east coast will keep it drier than normal for late summer so rain chances will only be in the 20%-30% range through midweek.

Low pressure (non-tropical) is expected to form over the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week and that'll turn our flow into the south allowing a surge of Caribbean moisture to roll in.

Rain/storm chances go up toward the end of the week into next weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Hot sun, passing showers, inland storm. High: 90-95 Winds: E 10

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, Lows: 75-80 Winds: E 5

TOMORROW (LABOR DAY): Mostly sunny, hot. Spotty showers/passing storm. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 10