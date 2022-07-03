WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm, humid tropical airmass covers South Florida right now.

Daytime heating and the seabreeze will allow for some scattered showers and t'storms today, heavy downpours are possible at times.

The steering flow is weak but generally east to west so most of the storms should push off to our west later this afternoon, highs today near 90.

Things settle down tonight as we lose the heating of the day, under partly cloudy skies we'll see lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Any morning and midday showers and t'storms for tomorrow (4th of July) will be moving from east to west with clearing settling in later in the day so right now it's looking good for the fireworks!

Highs tomorrow near 90, temps right around 80 for the evening fireworks shows.

Expect lots of lingering smoke Monday night into Tuesday morning with light to calm winds.

In the tropics, Colin has been downgraded to a tropical depression over eastern North Carolina and is expected to dissipate later today.

The tropical wave we've been watching in the Caribbean Sea has encountered strong wind shear and remains a non factor for now.