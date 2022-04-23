Staying windy through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure over the western Atlantic just won't budge so little change is expected in our windy, warm weather pattern through the weekend.

Rain chances are slim (about 10%) although a passing sprinkle might roll in off the ocean due to these easterly winds.

If you're headed to the beach this weekend you'll notice those red flags indicating the risk of dangerous rip currents so only swim at guarded beaches.

This blocking high pressure system is expected to slide farther east and weaken its grip on our weather by early next week allowing a cold front to move in by Wednesday and/or Thursday.

Right now the front looks wimpy but could spark a few scattered showers & t'storms by midweek.

Keep your fingers crossed on that because we do need the rain!

Highs will top out in the lower 80s (mid 80s farther inland) this weekend which is near normal for late-April.

TODAY: Windy & warm, passing sprinkle possible. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: East 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy and mild, Lows: Lower 70s Winds: East 10-15 mph

TOMORROW: Windy & warm, slight chance of showers. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: East 15-25 mph

