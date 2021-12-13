Staying warm and muggy over the next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with some light showers and patchy fog for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and some isolated showers possible.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. On-and-off rainfall with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Fast-moving scattered showers possible with breezy winds.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, a little drier with some more sunshine. Staying breezy with highs in the low 80s.

For the weekend, warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Showers possible with the focus of the rainfall towards the coast in the morning, then inland for the afternoon.

