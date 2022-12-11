Staying mostly dry but showers possible later in the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure continues to be our fair weather friend, keeping things dry and pleasantly warm into the middle of thew upcoming week.

Shower chances go up a little bit by Tuesday and Wednesday, but our best chance of needed rain appears to be Thursday and early Friday as a long-awaited cold front moves through.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s the next few days but should cool off into the middle 70s by the end of the week.

This front might kick up some showers & storms as it approached with clearing, drier, and cooler weather moving in by the very end of the week into next weekend.

A large swirling storm over the north Atlantic continues to produce rough surf and swells for the Treasure Coast waters but conditions smooth out a bit farther south.

TODAY: Dense fog inland Palm Beach County this morning, then mostly sunny. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: NW 5-10

TONIGHT: A few clouds, patchy fog around late. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: ME 5

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Highs: Low 80s Winds: ENE 5-10