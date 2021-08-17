Staying hot and humid with heat index values in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies and some isolated showers for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms possible drifting inland throughout the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s. Morning coastal rainfall followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

By the end of the work week-weekend, drier air moves in and rain chances drop. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

3 tropical storms, but no impacts to us here locally:

