Start of August brings stifling heat, high storm chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Welcome to August!

After a record-setting hot month of July for some, it looks like early August will offer no relief from the stifling heat and humidity.

A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties for a heat index that could approach 110 degrees.

Everyone is looking at temperatures in the low to middle 90s today with the feels-like temperatures at least into the 105-degree range. So stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the A/C.

Storm chances are pretty high today and tomorrow, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours due to the hot and humid weather and colliding sea breezes over the peninsula.

Little day-to-day change in our weather is expected through the end of the week.

In the tropics, two disturbances we've been watching are weaker now and development is becoming less likely with either of them.