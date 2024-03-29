Watch Now
Spectacular forecast this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 29, 2024.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 05:42:33-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Less humid and slightly cooler Friday behind a cold front with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s for highs and lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Sunny skies expected for Friday and through the weekend, while temperatures gradually warm back into the low 80s by Easter Sunday afternoon.

Morning lows this weekend will be in the low 60s, so nice and cool to start each day.

The dry pattern continues early next week. But by Wednesday, more moisture and even warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s could help to develop pop-up afternoon storms.

