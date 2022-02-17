Southerly flow to heat up South Florida, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, some showers swinging in form offshore with temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s. This afternoon, breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s.

Tomorrow, a southerly flow will cook up those temperatures. Highs topping out in the mid-80s and an isolated shower possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday, a front moves in then fizzles out over the weekend. Highs in the low 80s. A few showers possible with the front.

Sunday, highs in the upper 70s. Mainly dry and breezy.

Early next week, temperatures stay warmer than normal. Highs in the low 80s and rain chances remain low.

