South Florida feeling the chill on Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a chilly start to the day across South Florida on Wednesday. We're starting off with temperatures in the 50s.

Right now, lots of clouds overhead. But as the day goes on, we're going to see clearing skies.

High temperatures will certainly be below average today. Most are in the 60s. And the Palm Beaches will struggle to get into the lower 70s.

It will be breezy, too, with the northwest wind of roughly 20 miles an hour.

Tonight, it's chilly once again. Temperatures in the 50s with some of our cooler spots dropping into the 40s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow afternoon, the winds are starting to shift and that's going to start to bring in some milder ocean air. We're back into the mid 70s on your Thursday.

By Friday, daytime highs back up to where they should be in the upper 70s.

As we head into the weekend, we'll be tracking a cool front. That will swing through later in the day on Sunday. We will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms as the front comes on through.

Behind it, we do dry out for Monday and Tuesday. However, not much of a cooldown with this next front. Highs will be seasonal.