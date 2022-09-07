Watch Now
Some storms popping up mainly inland Wednesday

Posted at 6:27 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 06:27:34-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with a slim chance for an isolated shower for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits, some showers and storms popping up mainly inland. Tonight, temperatures in the upper 70-low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, highs in the low 90s, mostly sunny to start the day, then scattered afternoon - evening showers and storms drifting from the lake towards the coast.

Next week, highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms, mainly pushing west throughout the day.

