Some showers Wednesday, then dry to end work week

Posted at 5:41 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 05:41:39-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following some morning showers, the afternoon sea breeze will march inland, and later Wednesday, any showers or storms will be found in our western suburbs and back toward Lake Okeechobee.

Otherwise today, we'll see daytime high temperatures in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the end of the week and into the weekend, we're mainly dry. Can't rule out a spot rain shower, but generally on the drier side.

We'll see partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the middle 80s. It will also be a touch humid. But overall, pleasant with dry conditions.



