Some showers Saturday, then widespread cold rain Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our dry pattern continues as temperatures are on the rise. Temperatures will hit the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Meantime, rain chances remain very low Friday, but will go up Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Saturday evening and night is when the scattered showers and a few storms arrive at inland areas and the Treasure Coast.

The rain spreads south by very early Sunday morning. This will set the day to be a soggy one with cooling temperatures. So expect chilly rain throughout Sunday.

Rainfall totals on Sunday range between 1" to 2.5", with the highest amounts in the Treasure Coast and for Okeechobee County.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 16, 2024.

Presidents' Day on Monday with be cloudy and showery, then slow clearing with much cooler temperatures remaining.

High temperatures early next week fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, with morning lows in the low and mid 50s starting Sunday and lasting into mid-week.