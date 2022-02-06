Some Rain, Some Sun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As expected, the cold front we were tracking yesterday has stalled right over Palm Beach County and this has triggered widespread rain from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast this morning.

Radar indicates the rain has eased up and the trend is for less rain and more sun as we head through the day.

However, keep the umbrellas handy because showers could redevelop at any time today with this front still stuck in the area.

Low pressure is expected to form just off the coast and move north which will pull most of the moisture away from us temporarily tonight and tomorrow before a system moving in from the west increases our rain chances again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drier and cooler weather is expected to move in by Thursday and Friday.

Today: Partly sunny, warm. Scattered showers. Highs: Upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows: Mid 60s

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers. High: Near 80