Some late-day showers and storms on Easter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s with mainly dry conditions to start. Afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s with scattered showers and storms on the increase mainly after 3PM as a cool front moves across the area. Tonight, temperatures in the 60s-low 70s with some overnight rainfall possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s- low 80s with breezy winds and another round of scattered showers and storms as the front lingers to our south. Most of the rain activity expected in the morning and slow clearing for the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly drier air settles in and rain chances lower for a couple of days as high pressure builds to our north and the front pushes farther south. Afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s with low humidity and breezy winds.

Thursday - Friday, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. An area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and this will drag in another cool front across the area. Increasing moisture will result in afternoon showers and storms.

Next weekend, the front hangs around keeping moisture in place. Some showers and storms possible with highs in the low-mid 80s.