WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies and a dotted shower possible for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s (heat indices in the triple digits), some afternoon storms developing along the sea breeze, moving west; most of the rain should fizzle out by sunset.

Tonight, mainly dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, but feeling even hotter with the humidity. Another round of sea breeze storms developing by late-morning/early afternoon, then pushing west throughout the day.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s and some showers and storms possible, but mainly inland.

Labor Day, highs in the low 90s. A few morning showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

Next week, keeping it hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms.

