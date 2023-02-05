Soggy Sunday, rain diminishing later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A surge of moisture moving in from the south will keep it rainy through at least midday.

Some local street flooding is possible too so drive carefully out there.

Rain is expected to diminish heading into the afternoon hours although showers will still linger into early tonight.

A cold front sweeping through from the west will bring in drier air overnight and tomorrow with clearing skies.

High pressure builds in for much of the upcoming week getting us sunny, warm, drier weather through at least midweek.

An approaching cold front is indicated for late week with our next chance of rain by Friday.

It could turn rather chilly (especially at night) by next weekend.

TODAY: Rain, scattered storms. Diminishing by afternoon. High: Upper 70s Wind: SSE 20

TONIGHT: Clearing, mild. Low: Lower 60s Wind: NW 15

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 80 Wind: NE 15

